Pakistani PM calls women’s safety key to peace, development

AMABAD, Nov. 25– Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that ensuring women’s safety is essential for the country’s peace, stability, development, and prosperity. In a message on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, observed under the theme “Unite to End Digital Violence against Women,” he highlighted the growing challenges women face in the digital age and called for collective action to prevent and eliminate all forms of violence and harassment.

“Violence against women is not only inhumane and a violation of fundamental human rights, but also a major obstacle to peace, stability, development, and prosperity in society,” Sharif said.

He stressed the need for a multidimensional approach, combining preventive measures, empathy for survivors, and reforms to dismantle exploitative societal structures.

Sharif highlighted that the country’s constitution guarantees women’s dignity, respect, and equality, yet discrimination persists in many areas. He noted that the government is implementing policy, legislative, administrative, and institutional measures, including the prime minister’s package for women’s empowerment, to protect women’s rights.

The prime minister outlined measures to support women affected by violence, including independent commissions, protection centers, police stations, helplines, and financial and legal assistance for survivors.

He urged that laws alone cannot eliminate violence unless society prioritizes women’s safety, appealing to all citizens, especially youth, social and religious leaders, and teachers, to unite against violence and uphold equality, respect, and dignity for women.

“Let us reaffirm our resolve to strengthen Pakistan’s development and prosperity by ensuring that every woman can realize her full potential, free from fear, violence, exploitation, and discrimination,” Sharif said.

He concluded that only through the combined efforts of government institutions, society, NGOs, and international cooperation can Pakistan ensure a safe, just, and equitable environment for women. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

