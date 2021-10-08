Trending Now
National

Namibia under pressure amid influx of Angolan migrants

October 8, 2021

WINDHOEK, Oct. 8  — Namibia said thousands of Angolans crossing into the country to escape hunger is adding extra pressure to its already strained public facilities.
Speaking in parliament on Thursday evening, Home Affairs Minister Albert Kawana said Namibia is in touch with authorities in Angola, but the Angolan nationals are refusing to go back.
While there is no international legal obligation for Namibia towards the migrants, the country has “a moral obligation to ensure that their return to their country of origin is made in a humane manner,” said Kawana.
“The situation is not ideal, either for the regional government, traditional authorities, or local communities, but we are working to see how to address the situation. This is giving extra pressure to mostly the health system and other public facilities,” he added.
According to Kawana, the number of people seeking refuge is increasing daily, but the country cannot grant the “economic migrants” refugee status because they do not meet the required conditions.
“The Angolans are not crossing into Namibia as a result of instability or persecution, these are economic migrants leaving Angola due to drought. They are crossing into Namibia for survival,” Kawana said.  – Xinhua

