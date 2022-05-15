Hungary’s first female President Novak inaugurated

BUDAPEST, May 15– Hungary’s first female President Katalin Novak gave a message of hope and unity in her inauguration ceremony here on Saturday.

“In addition to the responses given to pandemics, security threats, and economic challenges, I am hopeful that we shall still have strength for further constructions in the future,” she said in front of the Parliament building.

Novak vowed to stand above party lines during her upcoming years in office.

“My task is to find the places where Hungarians belong together. I will look for and show the things in our lives that are beyond the natural opposition of party politics,” she said.

The ceremony started with military honors.

Following the flag-raising ceremony, Novak and the dignitaries listened to the national anthem of Hungary, and then Laszlo Kover, Speaker of the Parliament, presented the official decision of the Parliament to elect the President.

On March 10, the parliament elected Novak as the first female president of the country. (Xinhua)