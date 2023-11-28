Ghana To Face Namibia In Second Round Of WAFCON Qualifiers

Staff Reporter

ACCRA, November 28 — Nora Hauptle, the Head Coach of the Black Queens, has finalized her squad of 23 players for the upcoming second-round qualifier against Namibia in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). The 15th edition of this biennial African women’s football tournament, organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), is set to take place in Morocco.

Sherifatu Sumaila from Hapoel Petah Tikva and Jaqueline Owusu from Real Sociedad make notable returns to the squad after a prolonged absence. Ampem Darkoa Ladies’ full-back Comfort Yeboah has also earned a call-up, showcasing her impressive performance in the recent CAF Women’s Champions League in Cote d’Ivoire.

The highly anticipated first-leg encounter is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

The list of players invited for the qualifier includes:

1. Ernestina Abambila (Hakkarigucu Spor)

2. Grace Acheampong (Biik Kazygurt)

3. Vivian Adjei Konadu (Ferencvarosi)

4. Susan Ama Duah (Avaldnes FC)

5. Grace Asantewaa (FC Juarez)

6. Gifty Assifuah (1207 Antalyaspor)

7. Philomena Abaka (Unattached)

8. Evelyn Badu (Avaldsnes FC)

9. Doris Boaduwaa (Spartak Subotica)

10. Portia Boakye (Djurgarden)

11. Azumah Bugre (IFK Norrkoping)

12. Jennifer Cudjoe (FC Nordsjaelland)

13. Janet Egyir (Hapoel Jerusalem Katamon)

14. Linda Eshun (Ibrottafelag Reykjavikur)

15. Cynthia Konlan Fiindib (Al Hilal)

16. Alice Kusi (Al Hilal)

17. Kerrie Mccarthy (Kumasi Sports Academy)

18. Stella Nyamekye (Dreamz Ladies)

19. Jacqueline Owusu (Real Sociedad)

20. Safiatu Salifu (Yanga Princesses)

21. Sherifatu Sumaila (Hapoel Petah Tikya)

22. Comfort Yeboah (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)

The Black Queens are geared up for an exciting clash at the Accra Sports Stadium, and we wish them all the best in their upcoming matches!