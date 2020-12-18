Old Mutual Namibia appoints Tassius Chigariro as new Group CEO.

Windhoek, Dec.18 – – Old Mutual Namibia has announced an executive leadership change which entails the appointment of Tassius Chigariro as new Group CEO of Old Mutual Namibia effective from 1 January 2020. Kosmas Egumbo, current Group CEO of Old Mutual Namibia will take up a new executive position as Executive responsible for the Life Insurance and Asset Management companies across the rest of Africa, as well as having an oversight over Old Mutual Eswatini, and will be based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Rotation of executives within the Old Mutual Limited group is an integral part of the talent management.



Tassius is currently Managing Director of Old Mutual Life Company of Zimbabwe. Before taking up his current MD role four years ago, he spent eight years with the Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG) in South Africa. Tassius started his career with the Old Mutual Life Company in Zimbabwe as an Actuarial Analyst, before working for Resolution Life and Alexander Forbes in the UK.

He is a Fellow of the Actuarial Society of South Africa and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) with a BSc Honours Mathematics (1st Class). He also has an Investment Management Certificate (UK) and has completed the Old Mutual Strategic Leadership Program (SLP).

Announcing the changes in Windhoek, Mr Habo Gerdes, Chairman of the Old Mutual Holdings (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd expressed the board excitement and welcomes Tassius to lead the business, while thanking Kosmas for his sterling leadership and service to Old Mutual Namibia for the last 10 years.



“I am very excited to take up this role and lead our business in Namibia with a proud heritage of 100 years, rotating with Kosmas, who has been an extraordinary leader for Old Mutual Namibia business. I wish to continue enhancing the customer-led and created high performing culture within Old Mutual, enabling the team to innovate, serve our customers in our purpose to continue championing a mutually positive future in a challenging environment, says Tassius.

