Geingob promise to deliver on a social contract signed with the Namibian people.

Windhoek, March 21-President Geingob today promised to deliver on the responsibility entrusted by the people of Namibia to make sure that the challenge they faced are tuckled heads on. The president said that he will recommit with all determination, to lead and to serve the people of Namibia, to achieve the goal of a more inclusive, united and prosperous Namibian house.

Hage Geingob was re-electric in the seventh democratic elections held on November 27th, 2019 after severing a first term started in 2015.

During his speech as he was sworn in for his second term, Dr Hage Geingob acknowledged and thanked the Zimbabwean president Emerson Mnangagwa, Botswana president Masisi, South African Foreign Affairs minister Naledi Pandu who represented South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, who couldn’t as he was attending to COVID-19 outbreak in the country and Angolan president João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço for attending the celebration.

“I am glad you are here today to celebrate our shared victory over tyranny and oppression.” he said.

Geingob also said that Namibia would have not gained independence without the support and solidarity of the frontline States and Nigeria, the Socialist and Scandinavian countries, and the rest of the international community, whose unwavering support paved the way for independence.

He stressed that the global outbreak of COVID-19 is presenting humanity with one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century.

Adding that COVID-19 has challenged the economy and therefore will present an Economic Recovery Plan to mitigate anticipated negative impacts on the Namibian economy.

“Through democratic elections, you have once again placed your confidence in SWAPO party and I, to deliver to our national development objectives.” Geingob remarked.

Compiled by Urias Ngodji

info@namibiadailynews.info