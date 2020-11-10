Maradona set to leave hospital, says doctor.

BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 10 -Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona is recovering well from brain surgery and could be discharged from hospital within days, his doctor said late Monday."Diego is in the mood to leave, and we are evaluating when that can happen. It may be tomorrow [Tuesday] or Wednesday, more likely. We must see the clinical parameters but his progress has been very good," Leopoldo Luque told reporters at the Olivos clinic in Buenos Aires.Luque said there was still no decision about where Maradona would continue his recovery after leaving the clinic."We will talk about these issues when the time comes," he said. "It will be discussed together with the family. We all agree on wanting the best for Diego."Maradona underwent emergency surgery last Tuesday after he was diagnosed with a subdural haematoma, a pool of blood between a membrane and his brain. The 1986 FIFA World Cup winner has since been under observation by a team of more than 10 doctors.On Thursday, Luque said Maradona was suffering from confusion caused by "abstinence" after the operation. He did not provide details but the former Napoli and Boca Juniors forward has previously battled drug and alcohol addiction. Xinhua.