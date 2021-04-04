Airstrikes kill over 80 militants in southern Afghan province

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, April 4 -- At least 82 militants have been confirmed dead as warplanes pounded Taliban hideouts and positions in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, the former stronghold of the armed group, provincial police spokesman Jamal Barikzai said Sunday. The sorties began Saturday night in parts of the restive Arghandab district in the province. Besides killing 82 armed insurgents including Taliban's key commander Sarhadi, two tanks and several vehicles of the insurgents have also been destroyed, the spokesman said. Without hinting at possible casualties of security personnel, Barikzai said the cleanup operations backed by warplanes were still continuing in parts of the troubled district. Taliban militants who are active in parts of Kandahar province have yet to make comment on the airstrikes.xinhua