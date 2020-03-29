Senegal reports 142 COVID-19 cases as 12 more confirmed

DAKAR, March 29 -- Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action reported Sunday morning 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total number to 142 cases. During the daily press conference on COVID-19, minister of Health and Social Action Abdoulaye Sarr said among 151 tests done, 12 came back positive, including four imported cases and eight close contacts of earlier confirmed patients. Nine patients have been tested negative with COVID-19, so considered as cured. Among the 142 confirmed cases, 68 are imported ones. Twenty-seven patients have been declared cured by local health authorities. Monday night, Senegalese President Macky Sall declared a state of emergency from midnight Monday, along with a dusk-to-dawn curfew, effective from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day. Sall also banned public or private meetings of any kind, and ordered temporary closure of public places and meeting places. Senegal has suspended all international passenger flights till April 17. Xinhua