Iran’s coronavirus death toll tops 3,000; Turkey’s total COVID-19 cases surpass 15,000

CAIRO, April 2 -- Iran on Wednesday reported 138 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 3,036. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Turkey surpassed 15,000. A total of 2,987 new cases were confirmed, bringing the tally of COVID-19 cases in Iran, the worst-hit country in the Middle East, to 47,593. So far, 15,473 patients in Iran have recovered from the virial respiratory disease. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the coronavirus pandemic has taken a "downward trend" in the country. "All the provinces of Iran have witnessed a downward trend in the coronavirus infection cases recently," he was quoted by Tasnim news agency as saying. Iran will double the number of daily COVID-19 tests from the current 10,000 tests to 20,000, said Alireza Biglari, head of the Pasteur Institute of Iran. Turkey, the second worst-hit country in the region, on Wednesday registered 63 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 277. Meanwhile, the tally of coronavirus cases surged to 15,679, after 2,148 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that if the COVID-19 outbreak becomes more widespread in the country, tighter measures will be taken. Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the ways of closer cooperation in the fight against the outbreak of COVID-19, the Turkish presidency said in a statement. Israel recorded its biggest single-day rise in the new cases of infection as 734 more people were tested positive for the virus, raising the tally of infections in the country to 6,092. Six more deaths were reported, leading to 26 Israel's death toll from the coronavirus. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Israelis to wear face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and spend the upcoming holidays only with immediate family. Saudi Arabia announced 157 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 1,720. Six more patients died from the virus, bringing the kingdom's death toll from the disease to 16. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced 150 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 814. Two more coronavirus deaths were reported, raising the death toll to eight. Algeria reported 131 new cases and 14 more deaths from the coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 847 and the death toll to 58. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune issued a presidential decree to pardon 5,037 prisoners as part of the efforts to stem the virus spread. The government also decided to extend the partial lockdown to four more provinces of Bejaia, Bordj Bou Arreridj, Mostaganem and Oum El Bouaghi. In a live TV speech on Tuesday night, Tebboune praised China for providing medical aid for Algeria's fight against COVID-19, calling China a "true friend." The mutual help between Algeria and China in fighting the coronavirus "fully reflects the solid strategic partnership between the two countries," the president said. In Cairo, Egypt's Health Ministry announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 779, including 52 deaths. Qatar reported 54 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total confirmed cases to 835, of whom 71 have recovered. In Morocco, 40 new COVID-19 cases and one more death were confirmed, bringing the tally of infections to 642 and the death toll to 37. Iraq reported 34 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 728, of whom 52 have died and 182 have recovered. Tunisia reported 30 new cases, as the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 423. Kuwait reported 28 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 317, Kuwait's Health Ministry said. The Omani Ministry of Health announced 18 new cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 210. Lebanon's COVID-19 cases increased to 479 after 16 new cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 12. Palestine declared 15 new cases in the West Bank, raising the total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 134. The new cases are Palestinians working at a poultry factory in the Israeli Atarot industrial area in East Jerusalem. China will stand firm together with Palestine in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, said Guo Wei, director of the Office of the People's Republic of China to the State of Palestine , during meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki. Guo added that China is ready to provide assistance within its capacity and share anti-coronavirus experience with Palestine. Xinhua