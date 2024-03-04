Environmental Ministry Launches 4th Sustainable Development Awards

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Windhoek, March 4, The Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, led by Minister Pohamba Shifeta, today inaugurated the 4th Sustainable Development Awards.

The initiative, orchestrated in collaboration with the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF) and the Sustainable Development Advisory Council (SDAC), represents a beacon of recognition for those championing sustainability.

Under the theme “Investing in Our Planet,” this year’s awards signify a call to action for collective environmental stewardship.

The launch of the awards coincides with a somber moment of remembrance for the late President of Namibia, His Excellency Dr. Hage Gottfried Geingob. Revered as a visionary leader, President Geingob’s legacy of environmental sustainability is deeply ingrained in the nation’s history.

“His departure has left an irreplaceable void, but his commitment to sustainability continues to inspire and shape the trajectory of Namibia,” he noted.

The genesis of the Sustainable Development Awards dates back to 2015, conceived as a biennial celebration of remarkable strides in sustainable development. “Now, in its 4th edition, scheduled for June 2024, the awards take on renewed significance, urging stakeholders to confront the pressing challenges posed by climate change.”.

The theme of this year’s awards, “Investing in Our Planet,” underscores the critical need for collaborative action across sectors.

“It emphasizes the transition towards sustainable practices, from reducing carbon footprints to protecting biodiversity and promoting green infrastructure, said Shifeta, noting that this imperative aligns with Namibia’s global leadership in environmental advocacy, exemplified by President Geingob’s support for international agreements such as the Paris Agreement.

“The Sustainable Development Awards recognize outstanding contributions across eleven categories, spanning from private sector champions to thought leadership. Each category acknowledges the integration of environmental, social, economic, and management aspects into sustainable practices,” said Shifeta.

Shifeta emphasized that the success of these awards would not be possible without the support of esteemed sponsors, including the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia, the Sustainable Development Advisory Council, UNDP Namibia, and Bank Windhoek. Their commitment reflects a collective dedication to fostering sustainability in Namibia.

As the journey of the 4th Sustainable Development Awards commences, stakeholders are urged to actively participate and showcase innovative solutions. “These awards serve as more than mere accolades; they embody a shared vision for a resilient, sustainable, and equitable Namibia,” he concluded.