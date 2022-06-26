Erongo coastal residents urged to be careful during strong east wind

Trending Now
June 26, 2022

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 26 2022 – The coastal areas in Erongo are experiencing excessive wind, blowing nonstop from all directions, and residents are also cautioned to handle fire with extra care.

The wind has potentially contributed to fire incidents in the past, in areas such as the DRC informal settlement and Mondesa at Swakopmnd and Kuisebmund and Tutaleni at Walvis Bay.

Regional police spokesperson, Inspector Ileni Shapumba, also urged motorists to exercise caution on the road, due to the east wind blowing between Walvis Bay and Swakopmund.

He reminded members from both communities to ensure that they handle fire with extra care to avoid fire breakouts.

“Even burning cigarette butts should be destroyed completely after smoking or when discarded,” he cautioned. – Namibia Daily News

