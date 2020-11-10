Air Namibia suspends Capetown and Johannesburg routes.

Windhoek, Nov 10 – Namibia ‘s national airline, Air Namibia has announced the suspension of their Capetown and Johannesburg routes due to the maintenance of their two Embraer jet(ERJ) . The aircraft will undergo scheduled heavy maintenance checks from the 16 November 2020. This checks are expected to be completed within 4 weeks.

“Given the afore-stated maintenance checks activities will only be operating two of the 4 aircraft. The situation has necitated the following temporary schedule changes effective 16 November 2020. Capetown and Johannesburg routes will be suspended for a period of 4 weeks”.

The airline announced that the domestic routes will continue to operate as scheduled.

Robert Maseka mrobert@namibiadailynews.info