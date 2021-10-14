Suspected rebels kill 15 civilians in western Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 14 — Suspected Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebels have killed 15 civilians in attacks in the western part of Ethiopia’s Oromia regional state, state media outlet Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported Thursday.

The OLA group had caused damage in attacks it carried out on Monday and Tuesday in Haro city, Kirimu woreda of East Wollega zone, FBC reported, quoting Hailu Adugna, head of Oromia region administration communication bureau.

The OLA’s attack in Haro city left 15 people dead and displaced around 967 households, according to FBC.

The official told FBC that the regional administration has deployed additional security forces to the area and is currently undertaking efforts to rehabilitate displaced people.

The OLA is a breakaway faction of an ex-rebel group Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), also an opposition political party claiming to fight for the rights of ethnic Oromos who make up about 35 percent of Ethiopia’s population.

Designated as a terrorist group by the Ethiopian parliament in 2011, the OLF was removed from the terror list in July 2018 to facilitate negotiations and foster reconciliation. (Xinhua)