4-month-old coronavirus patient discharged from hospital in Hainan

HAIKOU, Feb. 11 -- A four-month-old baby infected with the novel coronavirus was discharged from hospital on Tuesday after recovery in south China's Hainan Province. The Haikou People's Hospital in the provincial capital confirmed that the baby girl was the province's youngest patient of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus. She returned to Haikou after traveling with her family to the city of Xiaogan, a city in Hubei Province, and was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection on Jan. 27 when she was only three months old. As of Monday, the tropical province reported 142 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, as well as three deaths. A total of 19 people have been discharged from hospital after recovery. Xinhua