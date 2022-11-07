Trending Now
Home NationalTourism Cheetahs brought from Namibia adjusting well in India’s Kuno national park: Indian PM
Cheetahs brought from Namibia adjusting well in India’s Kuno national park: Indian PM
Tourism

Cheetahs brought from Namibia adjusting well in India’s Kuno national park: Indian PM

November 7, 2022

NEW DELHI, Nov. 7  — Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi Sunday announced that cheetahs brought from Namibia and kept at the Kuno National Park in the central state of Madhya Pradesh were healthy and adjusting well.
Modi took to social media to share the news about the big cats in their new home and released a video of two cheetahs moving and running around.
The Indian PM said that after the mandatory quarantine, the two cheetahs have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat.
“Great news! (I) am told that after the mandatory quarantine, two cheetahs have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat. Others will be released soon. I’m also glad to know that all cheetahs are healthy, active and adjusting well,” Modi said.
In September, eight cheetahs — five females and three males — were flown all the way from Windhoek in Namibia to Madhya Pradesh in a customized cargo plane and kept at their new home in the Kuno National Park.
Cheetahs are back in India seven decades after they were declared extinct in the country.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 46
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia wins big at Berlin tourism trade fair

March 8, 2019

New tourism body to boost the sector in...

June 29, 2022

Beware of fake NWR booking agents

February 26, 2018

South African tourist found dead in Namibia’s Fish...

September 16, 2022

Shifeta re-appoints NWR board

June 10, 2019

Missing tourists in Namibia’s Fish River Canyon found

May 10, 2022

O&L Leisure Welcomes local tourists.

October 7, 2020

Vaccine apathy hampering tourism: HAN

March 3, 2022

Namibia expects slow, steady recovery of tourism industry

January 19, 2022

Tourism sector in Namibia premiers ‘Walk for Love’...

February 14, 2022