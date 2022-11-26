U.S. makes profits from Russia-Ukraine conflict, says French journalist

PARIS, Nov. 26 — The United States is making profits from the conflict in Ukraine in terms of liquefied natural gas, the arms industry and industrial competitiveness, a French journalist has said.

The American industry is stocking contracts to export liquefied natural gas “Made in USA” to Europe to replace Russian gas, at much higher prices than those for American customers, said Beatrice Mathieu, head of the economy department of the French magazine L’Express, said in an interview published Friday on Boursorama.com.

Following arms donations to Ukraine, the American military industry is now rushing to replenish American army stocks, and orders from various European countries, in particular for missiles and cannons. The order by the Germans of F-35 from the American manufacturer Lockheed Martin drew great attention to the “Franco-German estrangement”, she added.

Mathieu also pointed out Europe’s dependence on Ukrainian corn. As harvests were less abundant in Ukraine, American producers began to export corn to Europe.

The energy crisis is also pushing European companies to relocate to the United States, where the supply of energy is guaranteed and cheaper.

“Washington’s unwavering support for Ukraine makes the United States the big winner in the global stage without a single soldier needing to set foot onto Ukrainian soil,” with undeniable geostrategic, economic, military and political gains, she said. (Xinhua)