Blessed is she Launches 24/7 Counselling Hotline launched to support Namibian girls and young women

Windhoek,June 1– In celebration of their two-year anniversary, Blessed Is She launched a 24/7 Counselling Hotline on 24 April 2021. The aim of the hotline is to help young Namibian girls who are in distress and need someone to talk to.

Young girls throughout the country can get immediate help by dialling +264 81 7388 399 or +264 85 7604 000.

According to Nicole Willemse, Founder of Blessed Is She, “The Counselling Hotline is a safe platform where girls across the country can not only talk to a friend over the phone about any concerns they have, but also receive immediate assistance to the extent that we are able to provide at the time.”

The hotline is an initiative of Blessed Is She, a programme that is targeted at young girls and women in Namibia with the aim to help them establish their purpose and restore their identities. “The counselling hotline was birthed after we have received multiple enquiries of young girls who just needed someone to talk to when they felt trapped and alone. This initiative also serves as a proactive approach in light of the recent protests to curb and speak out against gender-based violence which has plagued our country,” says Nicole.

The hotline provides confidential phone counselling to girls and young women across the country 24 /7.

The counselling will include dealing with various problems such as feeling anxious, angry, fearful,

distressed, alone, or simply need someone to talk to. A team of eight counsellors with backgrounds in

Psychology and Social work are equipped and ready to offer professional help.

Blessed Is She is a program run by a registered non-governmental organization (NGO) called C.O.L.S

(Change Of LifeStyle), and it is targeted at young girls and women in Namibia. They offer a mentoring

program, reading tours, and a yearly conference, all of which are inspired by their book titled “Blessed

Is She.”

For more information, visit their social media pages ‘BlessedIsShe’ on Facebook and Instagram.

For additional information and questions, Kindly contact:

1. Nicole Willemse- Founder of Blessed Is She

Cell: 081 808 0862

Email: blessedisshe.bis@gmail.com

2. Cinde-Lee Koopman – Head of Counselling, Blessed Is She

Cell: 081 650 1450

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info