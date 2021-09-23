Bank Windhoek deploys cash deposit ATMs countrywide

WINDHOEK, Sept. 23 — Bank Windhoek is proud to announce the completion of the second phase of its rollout of cash deposit ATMs in Namibia’s northern, coastal and central regions. “This development follows the successful trial and testing phase of our first cash deposit ATMs at Katutura, Walvis Bay, Kuisebmund, and Maroela Mall branches earlier this year,” said Bank Windhoek’s National Operations Manager, David Nell.

“Though the initial rollout was limited to a test and trial basis, we have extremely positive feedback from our customers, indicating a growing demand for self-service channels,” said Nell.

During September Bank Windhoek installed cash deposit ATMs in Ondangwa, Ongwediva, Outapi, its Main and Capricorn Branches, as well as Platz Am Meer, Swakopmund.

“In our next phase, we expect to complete the installation and commissioning of cash deposit ATMs before the end of 2021 at the towns of Okahandja, Arandis, Henties Bay, Swakopmund, Omaruru, Gobabis, Nkurunkuru, Okakarara, Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Lüderitz, Oranjemund, Karasburg, Mariental, Aranos, and Keetmanshoop,” said Nell.

Customer convenience

“Our cash deposit ATMs offer Bank Windhoek customers the convenience of depositing money safely and securely at any time of the day and having it reflected instantly on their accounts. In addition to withdrawals and deposits, the ATMs also offer transfers and PIN change functionality,” said Nell.

Nell added that the self-service aspect would allow customers to save time and experience excellent service options across various channels in terms of customer convenience. He emphasized that all Bank Windhoek ATMs are located at secure locations with additional security officers present to ensure customer safety and peace of mind.

As for deposit limits, Nell said there is no limit on the amount and number of deposits for Bank Windhoek accounts. “However, the maximum value deposit is N$5 000 to other banks. This service will be deployed across the cash accepting ATMs country-wide in the very near future,” he said.

“We are proud to offer this service to our customers. The cash deposit ATMs signifies our commitment to making banking more convenient for our customers and is indicative of many more great developments in the self-service segment,” Nell concluded.

By NDN Reporter