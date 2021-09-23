MARIENTAL STATE HOSPITAL Gets Industry-breaking equipment

Mariental Sept 23 – – NAMDIA Foundation officially handed over the newly built N$ 4,1 million (Four million one hundred thousand Namibia Dollars) Oxygen Generation Plant to the Mariental State Hospital.

The event was attended by Honorable Kalumbi Shangula, Minister of Health and Social Services, Mr. Ben Nangombe, Executive Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Services and other dignitaries with the Chairman of the NAMDIA Board of Directors, Mr. Bryan Eiseb officially handing over the plant on behalf of The NAMDIA Foundation.

This newly built, internationally certified, environmentally friendly class-leading device is the first of its kind in the whole of Africa and will produce 500L of between 93 to 95% pure medical grade oxygen per minute once its operational.

This is part of The NAMDIA Foundation’s recently announced donation of over N$7,6 million (seven million six hundred thousand Namibia Dollars) to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Five Oxygen concentrators worth over N$ 600 000.00 (Six hundred thousand Namibia Dollars) plus over N$ 3 million (Three million Namibia Dollars) for the acquisition

of oxygen and other oxygen related equipment have been allocated.

This donation is done in collaboration with NAMDIA’s clients namely; Dev Jewels, Diamond Trading, Diamwill, Dhamani, Kapu Gems, Samir Gems, Pluczenik Diamonds, SBMH and Lieber & Solow.

The Oxygen Generation Plant will alleviate pressure on our health system and will provide much needed oxygen to the hospital and its community.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info