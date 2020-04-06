African countries acting in unison to fight coronavirus

CAPE TOWN, April 6 -- African countries are working together, speaking with one voice and acting in unison to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. "The coronavirus pandemic has served as a stark reminder that in our interconnected world, no country and no nation exists for and of itself," Ramaphosa said in his weekly address, a copy of which was emailed to Xinhua. The COVID-19 pandemic has affirmed once again that realizing a continent and a world free of hunger, want and disease requires the collective effort of all, said Ramaphosa, who is also chairperson of the African Union (AU). He warned that this virus, if not contained, could present a very real and serious setback to all African countries as they strive to eradicate poverty, inequality and underdevelopment in already constrained circumstances. Ramaphosa was speaking as the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 9,200 in over 50 African countries. "In uniting behind this global health emergency, as African countries we have shown once again our ability to transcend political and other differences in pursuit of a common objective," Ramaphosa said. African countries, he said, should seize this moment to deepen collaboration across other areas such as development or trade. Africa is facing a severe shortage of coronavirus test kits, medicines, face masks and other personal protection equipment, according to Ramaphosa. "We are therefore working with the WHO, Africa CDC (Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention) and various world leaders to mobilize international support for Africa, to enable the flow of vital supplies into the continent and to significantly increase local production in African countries," he said. This is really a time when not just the G20 countries but other international partners and financial institutions need to practically demonstrate their commitment to supporting developing economies in Africa and around the world, said Ramaphosa. He said South Africa has received practical support from countries like China, the United States, Cuba and Russia. Even as these countries struggle to contain the pandemic themselves, they are willing to support South Africa's and Africa's response, Ramaphosa said. "Through deeper collaboration, we will turn the tide against this virus, region by region, country by country," he said. While Africa has weak health systems and millions of people live in conditions of poverty, several countries across Africa have wide-ranging and extensive experience in managing infectious disease outbreaks and epidemics, said Ramaphosa. At a teleconference of the AU Bureau of Heads of State and Government convened last Friday by Ramaphosa, African countries agreed to establish regional coronavirus task forces in each of the continent's five regions: southern Africa, east Africa, west Africa, central Africa and northern Africa. The task forces will oversee screening, detection and diagnosis; infection prevention and control; clinical management of infected persons; and communication and community engagement. African countries have also established an AU COVID-19 Response Fund, to which AU Bureau members have already committed 12.5 million U.S. dollars. Funding to the Africa CDC, which is driving the continental health response, will be increased, with an additional 4.5 million dollars already committed, according to Ramaphosa. Xinhua