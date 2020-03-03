91 cases of COVID-19 reported in U.S.

WASHINGTON, March 3-- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Monday that there are currently 91 cases of COVID-19 in the country, up from just 60 cases a day ago. At least 43 of those cases have been detected and tested in the country through public health surveillance systems, including 16 confirmed cases and 27 presumptive positive cases that have been tested positive by public health laboratories and are pending CDC's confirmatory tests. The latest count includes 17 people who tested positive after returning from travel to outbreak areas in other parts of the world, and 26 people who did not travel and did not have known contact with other infected people, said the CDC. In addition, 48 of the cases are repatriates who returned to the country via State Department-chartered flights, according to an update on the agency's website. Among all of the U.S. cases, two were dead and 17 others have been hospitalized.