Germany Allocates €13 Million Grant for Africa’s First Green Ironworks in Namibia

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 8 — In a momentous move towards promoting sustainable iron production in Africa, the German government has pledged a €13 million grant to support the establishment of the continent’s inaugural green ironworks. Spearheaded by a consortium of three German companies – CO2Grab, TS Elino, and LSF – this groundbreaking initiative, named the HyIron/Oshivela project, is set to be located in Windhoek, Namibia.

The primary objective of the HyIron/Oshivela project is to revolutionize iron production by harnessing the power of green hydrogen, a clean and renewable energy source. This innovative approach will reduce iron ore to iron in an environmentally friendly manner, eliminating the need for coke, a conventional reducing agent derived from coal that is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.

Germany’s Minister for Economy and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, highlighted Namibia’s ideal conditions for green hydrogen production, thanks to abundant wind and solar energy resources. He stated, “Since Namibia possesses extensive iron ore deposits, green hydrogen can be employed to produce green iron cost-effectively directly at the mining sites. This marks a crucial step towards decarbonizing steel production in Germany.”

The HyIron/Oshivela project stands out as the first industrial-scale climate-neutral iron production facility on the African continent. Traditional iron production relies on blast furnaces powered by coke from hard coal, resulting in substantial CO₂ emissions. Steel production is a significant contributor to global CO₂ emissions, making this project a key milestone in the fight against climate change.

By adopting a direct reduction method, the HyIron/Oshivela plant will eschew the use of coke and instead employ natural gas or hydrogen as a reducing agent. Rainer Baake, Germany’s Special Representative for German-Namibian Climate and Energy Cooperation, emphasized the broader implications of the project, stating, “This project presents an opportunity to establish a green hydrogen economy in Namibia while simultaneously decarbonizing downstream value chains.”

The project’s sustainability will be further ensured by implementing water recycling measures in the arid Namibian climate, where water is a precious resource. Baake emphasized the importance of these measures, noting that “In a water-scarce country like Namibia, it is particularly essential to implement water recycling measures in such projects.”

The HyIron/Oshivela project is scheduled to commence production by the end of 2024. During its initial phase, the plant is expected to produce 15,000 tonnes of direct reduced iron annually.

Germany’s recent update to its national hydrogen strategy underscores its commitment to accelerating the market ramp-up for a hydrogen economy, aligning with its broader goal of becoming a global leader in the hydrogen sector.

Namibia, as a former German colony, plays a pivotal role in Germany’s hydrogen ambitions. In collaboration with German investors, the Namibian government has launched Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest green hydrogen production project, featuring the construction of wind farms and photovoltaic plants with a combined capacity of seven gigawatts (GW), dedicated to producing green ammonia, a hydrogen derivative that eases transportation.

Germany’s financial support for Africa’s first green ironworks signifies a substantial stride towards sustainable iron production and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This project epitomizes the potential of green hydrogen to transform industrial processes and pave the way for a more environmentally friendly future.