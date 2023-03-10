US Embassy in Namibia’s New Solar Panels to Inspire Sustainable Energy Investments.

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, MARCH 10 — The United States embassy in Namibia has installed hundreds of solar panels at its compound in Windhoek, according to a recent report by ESI Africa. The move is aimed at reducing the embassy’s reliance on the national power grid and promoting sustainable energy practices.

The project is part of a larger U.S. State Department initiative to install solar panels at all U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide. The U.S. embassy in Namibia is the latest to join this initiative.

The solar panels installed at the embassy will generate up to 415 kilowatts of electricity, which will be used to power the embassy’s offices, residential buildings, and other facilities. The installation is expected to save the embassy thousands of dollars in electricity costs annually, as well as reduce its carbon footprint.

Speaking on the installation, U.S. Ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, said, “The installation of these solar panels underscores the U.S. government’s commitment to promoting sustainable energy practices and reducing our carbon footprint. We are proud to be leading by example and hope to inspire others to follow suit.”

The installation of solar panels at the U.S. embassy in Namibia is a significant step towards promoting sustainable energy practices in the country. Namibia, like many other African countries, has vast solar energy potential that has yet to be fully harnessed. The installation of solar panels at the embassy is expected to spur further investment in renewable energy in the country, which will have significant economic and environmental benefits.

In conclusion, the installation of solar panels at the U.S. embassy in Namibia is a welcome development that demonstrates the U.S. government’s commitment to promoting sustainable energy practices. The move is expected to inspire others to follow suit and contribute to the growth of the renewable energy sector in Namibia. It is a significant step towards reducing the country’s reliance on fossil fuels and promoting a greener and more sustainable future. – Namibia Daily News