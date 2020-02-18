O&L fishing Vassel sank.

Windhoek, Feb 18_The Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group spokesperson, Roux-ché Locke has confirmed that a distress call was received from its fishing trawler, the Resplendent, at approximately 13h00 on Tuesday, 18 February 2020, that one of the Vassel which subsequently sank is part of the Hangana fleet – a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group.

“All possible resources were deployed to facilitate a rescue mission as the crew is our top priority. Information will be made available once the facts have been established”, said Locke.

NDN Stafer