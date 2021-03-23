1st LD: Fourth election in two years begins in Israel

JERUSALEM, March 23 -- Israelis began casting their votes on Tuesday morning in the fourth parliamentary election in two years, amidst lingering political deadlock and with polls suggesting a tight race. Voting started at 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) Tuesday in 13,685 polling stations across the country, which is due to end at 10 p.m. (2000 GMT). According to the Central Election Committee, the body which oversees the elections in Israel, some 6,578,084 Israeli citizens are eligible to vote in this election. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's longest-serving leader, is running against an array of contenders who wish to overthrow him, charging Netanyahu is unfit to serve another term while facing a criminal trial over corruption charges.Xinhua