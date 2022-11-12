Trending Now
19 killed after minibus fell into canal in N. Egypt
TRAVEL

19 killed after minibus fell into canal in N. Egypt

November 12, 2022

CAIRO, Nov. 12 — At least 19 people were killed and six others injured on Saturday after a minibus fell into a canal in Dakahlia province, north of the Egyptian capital Cairo, the website of Egypt’s official newspaper Ahram reported.
The accident occurred on the Mit Ghamr-Mansoura road where the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to Ahram.
The dead and injured were transferred to nearby hospitals, while the minibus was pulled out of the water, Ahram reported, adding that rescuers are still searching for victims.
In Egypt, traffic accidents are common and claim thousands of lives every year. Most of the accidents are caused by speeding, poor maintenance of roads, and lax enforcement of traffic laws.
Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network by building new roads and bridges and repairing old ones to reduce traffic accidents.  (Xinhua)

