Zimbabwe diamond, gold producers turn to solar energy to beat power shortages

HARARE, Jan. 31 -- Zimbabwe's top mining firms are opting for renewable energy to cope with prevailing power shortages that have hampered their operations. The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority on Friday issued four public notices on applications for electricity generation licenses by Cam and Motor and Dalny mines in Mashonaland West Province, Murowa Diamond Mine in Midlands Province, and Renco Mine in Masvingo Province. Cam and Motor, Dalny and Renco mines, which together with Murowa Diamond Mine are run by diversified group RioZim, are leading gold producers. They intend to sell excess power to state-owned Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company. The mines have since formed private companies under their names to run the plants. Xinhua