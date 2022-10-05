WORLD TEACHERS’ DAY 2022

The annual World Teachers’ Day is celebrated on October 5. That has been the situation ever since the initial observation in 1994. “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers” is the topic for this year.

The purpose of World Teachers’ Day is to recognize the contributions made by teachers all across the world. We understand how critical it is to reiterate the value of the teaching profession. We honor the efforts of committed educators around the world who work tirelessly every day to make sure that high-quality, inclusive, and egalitarian education and the development of opportunities for lifelong learning for everyone become a reality in every region of the world.

Namibian teachers, like many instructors out there, continue to educate the Namibian child amid difficult situations such as low salary, limited accommodation, and inadequate resources to facilitate instruction. Regardless, educators keep on providing the greatest instruction, the best students, and a bright future for our nation.

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) wants to recognize teachers for their dedication to the welfare of our children and the advancement of our nation because of this. Our nation would not exist without teachers since education holds the key to our destiny.

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) is still urging the government to focus on helping teachers so they can work in conditions that would allow them to provide high-quality education. We are calling on the Namibian government to find measures to assist teachers in escaping their current situations as we observe World Teachers’ Day because a teacher who is hungry will not deliver the desired results.

A happy World Teachers’ Day in 2022 to all teachers, especially those in Namibia.