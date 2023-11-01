Namibia and EU Join Forces to Build a Greener Future

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Nov. 1 — Namibia and the European Union (EU) have officially inked a Memorandum of Understanding, paving the way for a collaboration focused on developing Namibia’s renewable hydrogen capacity. Backed by a substantial $1 billion in EU investments, this partnership forms part of the EU’s broader Global Gateway initiative, aimed at mobilizing approximately $322 billion in public and private investments. These investments are directed toward projects that emphasize green energy, transport infrastructure, and digital economies worldwide.

The cooperative efforts with Namibia will encompass the expansion and enhancement of the Walvis Bay port, serving as the entry point to the Walvis Bay – Maputo Corridor from the Atlantic side. This port is already a pivotal hub for mineral and commodity exports, and the substantial EU investment is poised to transform it into a key export centre for renewable hydrogen.

During discussions held at the inaugural EU-Namibia Business Forum in Brussels, Jutta Urpilainen, the European Commissioner for International Partnerships, underscored the mutual benefits of the partnership. She emphasized, “Namibia has abundant renewable energy potential, and the EU has a strong demand for renewable hydrogen. This partnership will help Namibia to develop its green economy and create jobs, while also helping the EU to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.”

Renewable hydrogen is considered a fundamental element in the global transition toward a clean energy economy. It holds the potential for generating electricity, fueling transportation, and manufacturing industrial products. This clean fuel source is also characterized by its absence of greenhouse gas emissions when burned.

Namibia boasts some of the world’s most substantial renewable energy resources, particularly abundant solar and wind energy potential. The country is already engaged in multiple renewable energy initiatives, including the ambitious 450-megawatt Xina Solar One project, poised to become one of Africa’s largest solar power plants.

As the world’s leading hydrogen importer, the EU aims to bolster its intake of renewable hydrogen in the coming years. With a target of producing 10 million tons of renewable hydrogen annually by 2030, the EU is making substantial investments in renewable hydrogen production and transportation infrastructure.

The partnership between Namibia and the EU is anticipated to play a pivotal role in propelling the renewable hydrogen industry in both regions. The substantial $1 billion EU investment is expected to accelerate Namibia’s renewable hydrogen production capacity. Furthermore, the development of the Walvis Bay port will facilitate a novel export route for renewable hydrogen, ultimately catering to the EU market’s growing demand.