WHO warns funding cuts threaten maternal, newborn health in Africa

GABORONE, April 7 — The World Health Organization (WHO) in Botswana on Monday said cuts in global health funding could have a severe impact on critical maternal and neonatal healthcare services in Africa affecting millions.

Speaking at the World Health Day commemoration in Gaborone, the country’s capital, Juliet Bataringaya, officer in charge of WHO Botswana, said underfunded health systems, infrastructure gaps, and workforce shortages are widening health disparities, disproportionately impacting women and children.

She noted that programs and medical research focused on maternal and child health are already being scaled back due to shrinking budgets.

According to Botswana’s Ministry of Health, the country’s maternal mortality ratio stood at 175.5 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in 2022 — well above the WHO’s 2030 target of 70. Historical fluctuations, ranging between 127 and 240 deaths since 2015, point to persistent challenges.

Acting Minister of Health Lawrence Ookeditse emphasized the need to expand antenatal care, promote safe deliveries, enhance HIV testing, and improve the management of pregnancy-related complications.

Botswana’s efforts to lower maternal mortality face mounting pressure amid declining global health funding. Stakeholders are calling for sustained investment, policy prioritization, and strengthened grassroots health interventions to protect vulnerable populations and align with international health goals.

The World Health Day, observed annually on April 7, marks the anniversary of the WHO’s founding and raises awareness of pressing global health issues. The 2025 campaign centers on maternal and newborn survival under the theme “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures.” (Xinhua)

