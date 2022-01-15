Africa’s protected areas at heart of green pandemic recovery, experts

NAIROBI, Jan. 15 — The ability of African countries to realize a green and inclusive pandemic recovery hinges on targeted investment towards conservation of the continent’s pristine biodiversity hotspots, experts said at a virtual briefing late Friday.

According to the experts who spoke at a webinar convened by the Brookings Institution, Africa’s ability to withstand climate or pandemic-related shocks lies in the enhanced protection of its natural habitats.

Victor Muposhi, associate professor, Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources, stressed that creating a resilient future for Africa’s grassroots communities was possible if countries embarked on regenerating protected areas.

“We need to reimagine existing policies and explore alternative financing towards conservation of biodiversity to help us usher in a resilient post-pandemic future for local communities,” said Muposhi.

Senior policymakers, experts and campaigners participated in the Brookings Institution’s convened virtual forum under the theme of “Biodiversity Conservation, zoonotic diseases and human security in Africa two years into COVID-19”.

Alastair Nelson, managing director at Conservation Synergies, an international green lobby, said there was an urgency to strengthen the protection of Africa’s natural resources in order to achieve the sustainability agenda.

Nelson emphasized that an enabling policy environment combined with good governance, community engagement, and private sector financing was key to boosting the conservation of the continent’s biodiversity.

He said that a durable solution to Africa’s climate crisis that has worsened poverty, hunger, water stress, conflicts, and disease outbreaks hinges on sustaining its ecological integrity amid rapid development.

Nelson called for punitive legislation to curb the depletion of protected areas in Africa that host iconic wildlife species and are central to climate resilience, health, and harmonious coexistence of local communities.

Catherine Semcer, a research fellow at U.S.-based Property and Environment Research Center (PERC), said that innovative financing towards the conservation of Africa’s biodiversity was urgent to help the continent deal with pandemic-related shocks on the economy and livelihoods.

According to Semcer, the continent should leverage private capital, a community-based conservation model, and improved governance to achieve environmental sustainability and restore livelihoods devastated by the pandemic. (Xinhua)