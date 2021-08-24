UNAM receives over half a million from Vaccines for Hope

WINDHOEK, Aug. 24 — UNAM Cares recently received a grant of N$600 000 from a consortium of insurance companies called Vaccines for Hope, under the stewardship of Namibia Saving and Investment Association (NaSIA).

This financial assistance will enable the UNAM Cares Vaccination campaign to continue with its health promotion roadshows, social mobilization, and rollout of the Covid-19 Vaccine in nearby towns and remote areas.

The consortium of corporates includes FirstRand Namibia, Hollard Namibia, Ninety One, Old Mutual, Liberty Life, Allan Gray and Stanlib.

Speaking at the event, the Vice President of the Republic of Namibia in his capacity as the Chancellor of the University of Namibia, His Excellency Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, lauded the contribution from Vaccines for Hope.

“I am very grateful to learn that the financial support of N$600 000.00 received here today from the Vaccines for Hope consortium, by the University of Namibia (UNAM Cares) will be utilized to execute the Covid-19 vaccination programs and support the establishment of Covid-19 clinics at 9 of 12 campuses across the country,” Dr. Mbumba remarked gratefully.

Also, sharing a few words before handing over the grant was Jason Hailonga, Chief-Executive-Officer of NaSIA, who highlighted the consortium’s commitment to the fight against Covid-19.

“By making this monetary contribution, we hope to improve the quality of life and reduce the mortality rates of vulnerable and stranded population groups – while at the same time assisting in the increase in the public health education on the importance and benefit of the Covid-19 Vaccination and getting members of the public vaccinated,” said Mr. Hailonga.

Professor Kenneth Matengu, UNAM Vice Chancellor, officially welcomed all members in attendance and explained that UNAM Cares was established from the understanding that service is an important purpose of a University.

“We are really grateful for this grant and we assure you that this grant will enable us to contribute impactfully to the lives and livelihood of the vulnerable populations. We can assure you that this funding will be spent in the best interest of the vulnerable citizens to get vaccinated” remarked Dr. Rachel Freeman, the UNAM Cares Lead and Senior Lecturer in the Social Work Department, in her vote of thanks.

– By Forum Online Unam