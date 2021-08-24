Trending Now
Omutundungu Village man Kills girlfriend and commits suicide

written by Derdy August 24, 2021

Omutundungu, Aug. 24  —  Omusati Regional police are investigating a case of murder and suicide after a 27-year-old Josua Haikela took his own life after stabbing his girlfriend, Tresia Sheehama to death on Monday at Omutundungu Village in Etayi Constituency. A man allegedly attacked the victim with a traditional knife, also known as Omukonda, stabbed her eight times, and instantly killed her.

Omusati Regional police commander said the couple had two children aged seven and four. According to the Commissioner, the man went to the girlfriend’s room but couldn’t find her, he kept waiting for her to come back before he attacked her.

The girlfriend only came back at home around 6:00 am on Monday and found the man in her room, “He added that the reason for the murder is still unknown, “The suspect then went to Ohamuti village to hang himself from a tree,” he said, the deceased persons, next of kin have informed about their deaths and investigations into the matter continue.

 

John K Disho
johnkdisho@namibiadailynews.info

