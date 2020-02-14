Ukrainians working in Poland largest source of remittances

WARSAW, Feb. 14 -- Ukrainians working abroad remitted the most remuneration back to their motherland from Poland in 2019, amounting to 3.8 billion U.S. dollars. Private remittances from Ukrainians working abroad reached 11.98 billion dollars in 2019, according to preliminary data from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU). It was more than the bank had previously forecast and represented a 7.8 percent increase from the previous year, Polish Press Agency reported Friday. Almost one-third of the remittances, 3.8 billion dollars, came from Ukrainians working in Poland, which has become a leading destination for Ukrainians in recent years. According to the NBU, there were nearly one million Ukrainian citizens working in Poland last year. Personal remittances account for a substantial part of Ukraine's GDP. Between 2014 and 2018, personal remittances to Ukraine as a share of GDP increased from 5.5 percent to 11.2 percent, according to data released by the World Bank. Xinhua