Trending Now
Home International Ukraine, Russia prepare for peace talks in Istanbul as Zelensky meets Erdogan in Ankara
Ukraine, Russia prepare for peace talks in Istanbul as Zelensky meets Erdogan in Ankara
International

Ukraine, Russia prepare for peace talks in Istanbul as Zelensky meets Erdogan in Ankara

May 15, 2025

ISTANBUL, May 15 — Ukrainian and Russian delegations were expected to meet for peace talks on Thursday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prepared for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

Upon arriving in Ankara, Zelensky told reporters that Ukraine’s delegation included top-level representatives from the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry, military, and intelligence agencies.

“We have a top-level delegation,” he said, although he noted that the composition of the Russian delegation had not yet been officially communicated.

Zelensky also emphasized that decisions on the next steps in the negotiation process would be made after his discussions with Erdogan. “We need to understand what level of the Russian delegation (we’re dealing with) and what mandate they have,” he said.

The talks followed a proposal from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday to resume direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15. Zelensky confirmed his participation and expressed hope of meeting with Putin, but the Russian leader has yet to show up.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking in Doha, Qatar on Thursday, said he might attend the talks in Istanbul on Friday. “If something (a development) happens and it’s appropriate, I might go on Friday,” he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was in Antalya for a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting, said Trump supports any initiative that could bring about a just peace.

“There is no military solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” Rubio said. “We want to see progress made in the coming days.” (Xinhua)

Post Views: 47
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

President of the Republic of Zambia Affirms Collaboration...

July 14, 2023

China rejects U.S. groundless accusations on cyberattack

March 6, 2025

If U.S. wants dialogue, it must stop reckless...

April 11, 2025

DR Congo’s M23 rebels say they will no...

March 18, 2025

Iranian president says nuke talks should end U.S....

September 5, 2021

China’s central bank conducts 10 bln yuan of...

August 2, 2021

B9 Summit calls for stronger NATO presence on...

June 11, 2022

Johnson, Biden vow to work together on Afghan...

August 18, 2021

Many Africans wary of COVID-19 vaccination amid ongoing...

September 22, 2021

Mexican president warns Google of legal action for...

February 18, 2025