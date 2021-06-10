The Bank Windhoek Relay goes hybrid.

On Thursday, 10 June 2021Bank Windhoek, in collaboration with Farm Windhoek Fitness, announced that the annual Relay would be a hybrid event on Saturday, 10 and Sunday, 11 July 2021. A hybrid event combines a live, in-person event with a virtual online component.

The Bank’s Head of Corporate Social Investments, Sponsorship, and Events, Bronwyn Moody, said Farm Windhoek Fitness’ Action Arena would host the live in-person part. “Other participants can take part virtually, which enables teams to participate from anywhere in the world,” she said.

An inclusive charity-based event, the Bank Windhoek Relay promotes a healthy lifestyle, physical fitness, and teamwork. “Comprising four participants per team, partakers will compete in various categories; male, female, and mixed groups. Teams will fast walk or run over 20 kilometres; averaging five kilometres per teammate,” said Moody.

With the option of selecting whether to donate an additional amount to charity, the entry fee per team is N$420. Moody added that the first forty teams to register would receive complimentary Bank Windhoek Relay t-shirts. “The proceeds will go towards the ongoing fight against COVID-19,” said Moody.

The Bank Windhoek Relay will occur on a self-timed basis using Quick Response (QR) codes and the Web scorer online application process at www.webscorer.com. Registration closes on Tuesday, 6 July 2021.

Participation format

For the live in-person component, Moody emphasised that teams would be required to adhere to strict COVID-19 regulations throughout the event. “The virtual online component, a running event only, allows participants to run together or separately at their convenience,” said Moody.

Participants stand a chance to win cash prizes and an opportunity to take part in lucky draws and best team photo competitions on social media with #BWRelay2021.

For more information, follow Bank Windhoek and Farm Windhoek Fitness’s Facebook pages or send an email to farmwhkfitnessevents@gmail.com.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info