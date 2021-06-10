Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 4.95 mln: Africa CDC.

ADDIS ABABA, June 10– The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 4,951,177 as of Wednesday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 133,174 while 4,469,399 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa at 1,704,058 while the northern African country Morocco reported 522,003 cases as of Wednesday.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. Xinhua