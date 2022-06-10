Bank Windhoek supports Hope Village with a N$210 000 donation

Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans, through the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility drive, donated N$210 000 to Hope Village, an orphanage in Goreangab, Windhoek, last week.

Funds donated will be used towards food support to help feed the 80 children permanently housed at Hope Village. The handover took place during the Capricorn Foundation’s Changemaker initiative. In this programme, the Capricorn Group and its entities’ employees volunteer and offer their support and donate towards community initiatives.

Hans joined 45 Capricorn Group employees as Changemakers, donating over 90 blankets, and other essentials while lending a helping hand to upgrading the centre. She used this opportunity to announce Bank Windhoek’s pledge of N$210 000. Activities during the day included the painting of two baby rooms, and a jungle gym as well as organising the rooms. The children were served hearty meals as Changemakers interacted with them through play and various activities.

Hope Village is a loving and caring home for orphans, vulnerable, abandoned and children infected and affected with HIV/Aids. The Village’s homes’ basic needs, including food, protection, and accommodation, are met in a secure environment surrounded by love and affection. It accommodates children from as young as nine months old.

Hans praised the staff of Hope Village for their dedication to support and care for vulnerable children and said it was an honour to spend some time with the children and that as a connector of positive change, Bank Windhoek will continue to assist the needs of the communities where it operates.