Standard Bank pledges N$300 000 towards Mboma and Masilingi’s Education.

Windhoek, Aug 17– Standard Bank has a hive of activity on Friday as Namibia’s two-track stars Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi visited the head office to receive the pledge that the bank made towards their education.

Shortly after their exploits in Japan, Standard Bank, in recognition and in celebration of their achievements, pledged N$300,000 towards their education, inclusive of iPads to enable them to stay in touch with academic work while they are participating on the international athletics circuit.

Standard Bank’s Chief Executive, Mercia Geises could not contain her excitement as she welcomed and expressed admiration to the

stars for setting the world stage ablaze with their performances.

“It is fine if you arrive and you’ve got nothing to lose, then the pressure is not so much. But how do you perform when there is so much more to lose when you have established yourself as a champion, as a contender, and as a competitor? We as Standard Bank look

forward to supporting you on the journey where you have to perform under pressure,” she concluded.

Mboma and Masilingi are in Nairobi, Kenya for the under 20 world athletics championship which is slated to kick off today 17 August 2021 to 22 August 2021.

Anna

Namibia Daily News

Windhoek