South Africa, Namibia reaffirm commitment to deeper economic cooperation

JOHANNESBURG, July 18 — South Africa and Namibia on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, industrial development and regional integration.

The two sides signed seven agreements and cooperation instruments during the fourth session of the South Africa-Namibia Bi-National Commission held in Pretoria and co-chaired by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

According to a joint communique issued on Friday, the agreements cover employment and labor, public-sector capacity building, bilateral air services, legal affairs, correctional services, gender equality and women’s empowerment.

They also include an economic partnership agreement between the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

They agreed to promote trade and investment, strengthen cross-border value chains, facilitate private-sector partnerships and pursue opportunities for joint industrial development and local value addition.

The two sides also agreed to explore further cooperation across the mining, petroleum, natural gas and broader energy value chains, with an emphasis on exploration, skills development, research, technology and mineral processing.

The leaders also agreed to deepen cooperation in electricity generation and transmission, renewable energy and regional energy security, including by accelerating the implementation of the Kudu Gas Power Project.

South Africa and Namibia reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Trans-Kalahari Corridor and other regional transport links by improving infrastructure, reducing logistical constraints and facilitating the movement of goods and people.

Established in 2013, the Bi-National Commission serves as a structured mechanism for bilateral cooperation between South Africa and Namibia.

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