Zambia embarks on tourism marketing in Brazil

LUSAKA, Jan. 13 -- Zambia has embarked on an aggressive campaign to market its tourism potential in Brazil, a government official said on Monday. Alfred Kansembe, Zambia's Ambassador to Brazil said the embassy has embarked on a routine marketing of the country's tourism sector to corporate and higher learning institutions. The embassy, she said, has so far held meetings with corporations and universities in Brazil to woo them to visit Zambia and experience the country's tourism potential, according to a statement by the embassy. According to her, corporate entities and Brazilians have so far been seeking more information about Zambia's rich tourism attractions. The Zambian envoy further revealed that plans were underway for the holding of a tourism expo in Brazil this year to market the country's tourism potential. Xinhau

Michel Temer, Brazil’s president, left, and Alfreda Kansembe Mwamba, Zambia’s ambassador to Brazil, stand for a photograph during a ceremony of accreditation at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Temer received credentials from ten ambassadors today, making their diplomatic roles in Brazil official. Photographer: Andre Coelho/Bloomberg via Getty Images