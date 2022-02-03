Trending Now
CRIME

S. African police arrests man with 11 rhino horns at airport

February 3, 2022

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 3 — The South African police Monday arrested a 40-year-old man who tried to smuggle 11 pieces of rhino horns to Malaysia, said the police on Wednesday.

The man was arrested after the airport staff discovered suspicious objects in his luggage at a check-in point and called the police.

“Upon arrival, police discovered five rhino horns wrapped in a foil, concealed in sweets and green tea boxes. A further investigation directed authorities to the airplane where the suspect’s second luggage was dispatched,” said Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

“The investigation team discovered six more rhino horns. The suspect was immediately arrested and charged. Investigation continues and more charges cannot be ruled out,” Mulamu added.

The suspect would be charged with contravention of the National Environmental Management Act and illegal dealing in rhino horns.  (Xinhua)

