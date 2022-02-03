Trending Now
Nigerian president condemns abortive coup in Guinea-Bissau
Nigerian president condemns abortive coup in Guinea-Bissau

February 3, 2022

ABUJA, Feb. 3 — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday held phone conservation with President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau and condemned Tuesday’s attempt to subvert the established constitutional order in the West African country.

Buhari said he looks forward to working with Embalo “to strengthen the existing bilateral ties … and the defense and promotion of democracy and its values throughout the sub-region, and the entire continent.”

He commended the loyal troops in Guinea-Bissau for the show of patriotism leading to their “spectacular victory” over the disloyal elements of the military.

Embalo assured Buhari that the situation in Guinea-Bissau had been brought under control and that “all is well, and normalcy has been fully restored.”  (Xinhua)

