The current civil unrest environment and its impact on business confidence

By Josef Kefas Sheehama

Windhoek, May 27–Namibia is well known as a stable, democratic country, and is committed to stimulating economic growth and employment through foreign investment.

President Hage G Geingob led a strong team to the 2022 World Economic Forum in Davos annual meeting as Namibia aims to ramp up international investment. Davos brings together business leaders, senior government officials and policymakers, and social change advocates to tackle the biggest issues of our times such as inequality, climate change, a sustainable economy, youth employment, underdevelopment, and the global competitiveness of nations. It brings minds together to respond to these challenges innovatively and creatively. Gatherings such as the World Economic Forum in Davos enable the formulation and implementation of such solutions. The NDPs and HPPs are part of our solution to the challenge of poverty, underdevelopment, inflation, and unemployment. Namibia is competing with other countries where there is a haven of investment opportunities for global investors and were to be investing. The Namibia team should understand that they are selling the country as a preferred investment destination in Africa and also an important gateway for markets and other business opportunities throughout the continent. The FDI flock to regions and states where there is political stability. Further, businesses like to operate in an environment that is not marred by frequent strikes, social unrest, and chaos as their operations would be hit adversely due to these factors.

Namibia has been enjoying uninterrupted democratic governance which presupposes political stability yet the growth of the economy seems illusionary. It is this reality that given the fact that democratic governance should ordinarily, among other things, usher in societal development, inclusion and participation of citizens in governance; accountability and transparency on the part of government officials as well as a stable political environment which attracts investment that leads to increase the growth of the economy. The current situation calls on the Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) leadership to find an amicable solution to engage affected parties to avoid further economic disruption. The magnitude of these mass demonstrations presents a critical threat to the domestic economy, over the short and medium-term, in a country that is among the worst afflicted by the pandemic and International financial contagion. The traditional system of enforcing power from top to bottom is increasingly being challenged. There is a social revolution with a growing demand for participatory democracy. It is important to know that civil unrest can disrupt the economic recovery. Civil unrest can increase the risk perception of investors by increasing expectations about the potential for future outbreaks and instability. People engage in illegal and unethical activities when they are frustrated with legitimate options. Lack of opportunity makes them indulge in criminal acts, and their actions make the whole nation look bad. Instead of allowing persistent unemployment to continue, the government should increase security in the country and hire youth as security agents. According to Economist Rodney Dan-Ao Hoaeb, Namibia has 27,000 hectares are suitable for irrigation, only 11,000 hectares used, 40% unused. He believes a vast amount of land is in private hands and does count to this equation.

He further, asserted that grain needs in-country is 200,000 tons, we only make 60-80Mt of Grain locally and most are imported. Investment should focus on Maize, wheat, vegetables, Animal Feed, Table Grapes, Dates, and Dairy. However, there’s no mention of wheat in the presentation as the ministry sees rain conditions as a challenge. Therefore, It is simple, we appoint an Israeli company, we raise this N$ 2 billion locally (the same amount raised by MTC IPO) and locals run this project without government intervention, considering what they did to Agribusdev. Food goes to the local value chain and we become food reliant conclude Mr. Hoab.

Furthermore, at a macro level, rising friction can act as a general drag on economic activity, at a time when a positive impetus is sorely needed. The threat of business disruption is also higher, undermining the ability of international businesses to operate in Namibia or substantially changing the terms of business. Activist-driven volatility can influence political decisions by fragile governments, provide a frame of reference for workforce disputes, and intensify disagreements between companies and local communities. Popular frustration with leaders is widespread and levels of trust are uncomfortably low. The prevailing view is that government is weak and too cozy with big business, elsewhere, trust has been eroded by the exposure of scandals and corruption. People expect more from government and businesses, and advances in information and communication technology are providing opportunities for them to express transnational tribal sympathies that can stimulate collective action for better or worse. In this climate of growing unrest and more rapid communication, individual businesses can more easily get caught on the wrong side of a volatile social, political, or environmental issue and face the risk of product boycotts, cyber-attacks, employee departures, and lasting brand damage. The reason for FDI favoring political stability is that once they get the permits to operate, they invest a lot of money in setting up facilities.

The only way Namibia can solve its many problems is by giving its youth more opportunities to participate in the government, economy, and society. Young people are the prime beneficiaries of school improvement, and the percentage of youth in higher learning institutions is currently very high. Namibia’s government officials and other elites need to share power with the country’s youth and listen to young people’s ideas on how to better the country. The young men and women of Namibia are tomorrow’s elders and, if included, could transform Namibia. Without the energy of youth, society will decay and perish.

To this end, it is indeed the case that capital is country shade and region shade and migrates and flows to wherever it is welcome and wherever the macro situation is conducive. This is the lesson that politicians of all kinds must understand if they are to develop Namibia.

Therefore, I believe that the situation in Namibia will get better if these solutions are put into action by both the government and the citizens of Namibia. Namibia is our country, and we can build it with combined effort. Let there be peace, and may you be an agent of peace.