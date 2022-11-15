Katjavivi on strong relations with Germany

Trending Now
Opinion

November 15, 2022

By Emilia Mbishi

Windhoek, 15 Nov. – Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Peter Katjavivi had a courtesy call from the spokesperson of the Left Party in the Foreign Affairs Committee and member of the Defence Committee of the German Bundestag, Sevim Dagdelen.

Their discussion focused on various topics of interest between the two countries which included the Namibia/German draft joint declaration.

Katjavivi said the two countries will lay a firm foundation for partnership between the two governments and the two parliaments that will take them to the future for a collective interest starting with the concept of healing the wounds of the past, thereby paving the way towards a real partnership built on a firm foundation.

Katjavivi further said: “These relations are underpinned by a close cooperation between the National Assembly and the Bundestag and the existing Memorandum of Understanding between the two institutions.”

He highlighted the importance of establishing a parliamentary research unit and the vital importance of parliamentary research unit for the institution.

Dagdelen reaffirmed the commitment of the German Bundestag in general to strengthen the already existing parliamentary relations.

