Police Operations a Success

Windhoek, August 25- – Well orchestrated actions from the Namibian Police to combat crime saw them arrest three burglars and their female accomplice that broke into a Chinese mine manager and some of his colleagues’ residence

in Karibib on Monday.

According to a report provided by the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region, the gang of burglars used the female suspect to lure away a security guard that guards the mine manager’s residence.

“The female suspect approached the security guard and asked if he could direct her to nearby shops, alleging she is a member of the Namibian Defence Force that has been deployed to Karibib recently. The guard then decided to show her where the shops were. While he was away from his guard post, the

male suspects raided the residence where the Chinese nationals live,” the report states.

When the guard returned to his post he noticed the burglary. He then contacted his control office and the police. Upon arrival of the police officers at the scene, it was then discovered that the burglars stole two

laptops, two mobile phones, two bank cards, and a petty cash box.

The burglars somehow obtained the victims’ banking PIN numbers as they withdrew N$87 900 in cash from an Automatic Teller Machine in Okahandja. The total value of the stolen items is valued at N$119 000.

“Detectives who visited the scene of the crime in Karibib managed to obtain the registration number of the vehicle used by the burglars from onlookers and an urgent message was sent out to police stations at other towns,” the reports said.

According to the report the getaway vehicle was spotted by members of the Namibian Police in

Okahandja.

The burglars’ movements were then monitored until they drove in the direction of Otjiwarongo, where the police followed the getaway car and eventually stopped it about 30 kilometres outside Okahandja.

The stolen goods and the cash that the gang withdrew in Okahandja were found in their possession and they were arrested on the scene. The suspects identified their female accomplice and the woman was also arrested a while later.

According to the report, the suspects have been charged with breaking and entering, and theft. They are set to appear in the Karibib Magistrate’s Court soon.

John K Disho

Johnkdisho@namibiadailynews.info