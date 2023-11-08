Pick n Pay Namibia and Bonlife Assurance Unveil “Enda Nawa” Funeral Cover

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 8 — Pick n Pay Namibia, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List Group, proudly introduces a transformative funeral cover product, “Enda Nawa,” in collaboration with Bonlife Assurance. The name “Enda Nawa” translates to “go well” in Oshiwambo, one of Namibia’s beloved languages.

In a heartfelt announcement, Graeme Mouton, Managing Director of Pick n Pay Namibia, underlined the significance of this partnership. He expressed, “Through our core values of authenticity, care, and passion, we are dedicated to our nation and its people, as encapsulated in our purpose: ‘Creating a future, enhancing life.’ This partnership with Bonlife Assurance underscores our commitment to the Namibian community.”

CEO of Bonlife Assurance, Johan Oosthuysen, emphasized, “This partnership transcends collaboration – it signifies a shared dedication to delivering essential and accessible products and services to all Namibians.” He further highlighted, “At Bonlife, we recognize the importance of financial security and are committed to making it accessible to all. Therefore, affordability has been a central focus in shaping Enda Nawa. We have endeavoured to create a product that offers competitive pricing and ‘first-of-its-kind’ benefits in Namibia, ensuring funeral insurance is within reach for a wide range of individuals and families.”

“Enda Nawa” is more than just a product; it is a customized financial solution crafted to meet the specific needs of our clients during times when they seek solace and a trustworthy partner. With a profound commitment to standing by fellow Namibians during their most trying moments, “Enda Nawa” aspires to create a future where every Namibian receives unwavering support. Through our partnership with Bonlife Assurance, a company that shares Pick n Pay Namibia’s dedication to excellence, diversity, and responsibility, we guarantee cost-effective premiums and accessible pricing for our valued products. As 100% Namibian-owned entities, both Pick n Pay Namibia and Bonlife Assurance contribute to addressing unemployment challenges in our nation. This partnership marks a significant stride toward a more compassionate and caring future for Namibians. “Enda Nawa” offers not only financial security but also a helping hand during times of grief. We understand the importance of delivering comprehensive support during these challenging moments, and our tailored financial solution aims to alleviate the burden for our clients.

The Enda Nawa Family Plan caters to families of all sizes, accommodating up to 12 individuals per policy. Eligibility for the primary policyholder and spouse ranges from ages 18 to 65, with coverage extending to children aged 0 to 21 and parents between the ages of 55 and 80. A brief 6-month waiting period ensures swift access to benefits.

For seniors, the Enda Nawa Senior Plan provides essential coverage without intricate medical requirements. It is designed for parents aged 55 to 80 and shares the same 6-month waiting period as the Family Plan.

Both plans encompass Funeral Cash to cover funeral expenses, a Pick n Pay Grocery card for essential grocery shopping, and a Meat & Veg Benefit to ensure access to nutritious meals. These plans underscore Enda Nawa’s commitment to delivering straightforward and accessible funeral cover solutions.