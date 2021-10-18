Paralympic athletes receive support from FNB Namibia

WINDHOEK, OCTOBER 18 – FNB Namibia recently handed over financial support to Namibia’s best performing Paralympic athletes at the 2020 Games, Ananias Shikongo, Johannes Nambala, Lahija Ishitele, as well as coach Letu Hamhola and guides, Sydney Kamuaruuma and Sem Shimanda. The total financial contribution amounted to N$ 190 000.

At the recent handover Nangula Kauluma, Executive: FNB Retail Banking said that FNB remained committed to the success of all Namibian athletes, along with our broader social commitment. “Widely recognized as “the people’s bank”, with the ethos of Help and inclusivity, we wish to formally congratulate and recognise our Paralympic athletes who achieved great success at the recent Paralympics also held in Tokyo. All of you have made us immensely proud as a nation!”

She added that FNB Namibia has continuously played and continues to remain committed to playing an important role in sport development in the country. “We believe and know that an investment such as this, can maximize and empower others to participate in multiple sporting disciplines, and in this instance specifically, support you to achieving your full potential (not to mention carrying our flag high). We look forward to celebrating more wins with you, and to loudly cheering you on as you do.”

Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Services Honourable Emma Kantema-Gaomas thanked FNB Namibia for their support and said: “We appreciate companies like First National Bank who accepted the responsibility to augment Government’s efforts, and provide for our sporting heroes by investing in them financially. Today’s corporate social investment is through the visionary leadership of First National Bank Namibia, who believes that investing in our Paralympian’s is not only a moral obligation but is an imperative to create sustainable development. We are indebted to you First National Bank, for your continuous support and good corporate citizenship.”

She reiterated the commitment of her Ministry to provide an enabling environment for sports and added: “As the Ministry responsible and entrusted with the development of sports, we are intensifying our efforts to realize that objective. Corporate Social Investments of this nature are crucial for athletes, as it comes at a right time when we embark upon professionalizing sport in line with National Development Plan (NDP 5), and the Harambee Prosperity Plan 2 (HPP2).” – NDNStaffer