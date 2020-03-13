E. African bloc commends formation of revitalized gov’t in South Sudan

ADDIS ABABA, March 13 -- The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an East African bloc, on Friday congratulated South Sudanese leaders over the formation of the Revitalized Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) which was announced on Thursday. The statement was made by the Executive Secretary of IGAD, Workneh Gebeyehu, who commended leaders of South Sudanese factions on the "timely formation" of South Sudan's new government. The IGAD chief, in his congratulatory message, said that the Revitalized Government of National Unity "will deliver to its people." On late Thursday, South Sudan's president announced the cabinet for the transitional coalition government formed last month in line with a revitalized peace agreement that was reached in Sept. 2018. The newly announced cabinet is composed of ministers from both the ruling government as well as opposition factions. Gebeyehu further reiterated the regional bloc's "support and that of the IGAD member states to the Revitalized Government of National Unity." The IGAD Executive Secretary also called on the South Sudanese leaders and stakeholders "to keep on working together for a successful transition, which will ultimately lead to a peaceful, stable and prosperous South Sudan." Xinhua